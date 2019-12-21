Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvador "Sal" Mercado. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sal passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, at the age of 89, with loving family members by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be dearly missed. He lived his American Dream from shining shoes on the streets of Tijuana, Mexico as a child, to working in the fields in Isleton, CA as a teen to becoming a successful business owner and entrepreneur. And while pursuing his dream, he too fulfilled personal goals of being a mentor, role model and confidante for his friends and family. He had a good life beyond his wildest dreams. Sal is survived by his loving wife Marty of over 69 years and their daughter Belen. Their son Julian passed away 20 years prior; they are now reunited. Sal has three grandchildren from Belen Adan, Jamie and Christopher, who has given Sal and Marty three great-grandchildren. Sal was well-known as the owner and operator of La Cabana Club, located on Northgate Blvd in Sacramento, CA, as well as The Horseshoe Club in Stockton, CA. He was energetic, outgoing and always supportive of his family, friends and community. Sal was a "people person", loved live music, dancing, and a good party! In retirement, Sal and Marty spent time with friends and family in Baja California, traveling and giving back philanthropically to communities throughout Mexico. He loved regaling everyone with his funny stories, infectious laughter and making everyone feel welcome and appreciated. He was loved dearly and will always be remembered for his zest for life which is way too short. A celebration of life mass will be held on January 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, at 3235 Arden Way, in Sacramento, CA reception will follow.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 21, 2019

