Salvador Osuna
1945 - 2020
November 18, 1945 - October 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - Salvador Osuna passed away at the age of 74 years.
Salvador was born and raised in Sacramento, to Salvador Sr. and Agnes. He was brother to Dennis, Roberta, Jerry and Eva. Sal married Anita with whom he shared 38 years. Sal and Anita were parents to Maria and Salvador IV, grandparents of Anthony, Dominic, Gabriel and Sarah.
Sal served the California Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer for 28 years, and 2 years prior for the CHP. He was also one of the founding board members of the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation, a non-profit charity devoted to promoting and assisting Correctional families in need across the country. Sal served on the CPOF Board for 35 years until the time of his death. He was also a long time member of CCPOA.
In addition to his love of family, helping others and the Corrections profession, Sal was an avid enthusiast of auto racing of all kinds.
Sal is preceded in death by his wife Anita; his parents and sisters. He is survived by his brother, two children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.
Graveside tribute will be Friday, November 13th at noon at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820 followed by a Celebration of Life at the CPOF Headquarters, 1346 N. Market Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95834. (COVID state guidelines will be followed, masks required)


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
