(1925-2019) Born in Reece, UT on March 17, 1925 to Juan and Juanita Osegueda, the 4th of 7 children. Salvador passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA surrounded by family. Devoted husband to Micaela Osegueda and loving father to Arthur, deceased (Kay), Salvador Jr., Therese Erwin (Russ), Denise Osegueda- Paganelli (Don), and Steven. Loving grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 5. Sal's early life was spent in Live Oak, CA eventually moving to Sacramento where he excelled as a tile setter for several decades. In 1994, after years of hard work and raising their family, Sal and Mickie realized the dream of retirement in Polson, MT. In 2003 they returned to Elk Grove to be closer to family. Salvador served honorably as a U.S. Army Infantryman in WWII. He was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds suffered in combat. Sal loved nothing more than to put in a good day's work. His tile work was an art that he shared with so many. His home and yard were always impeccable. Sal worked hard, played hard and loved unconditionally. Friends and family are welcome to attend Rosary at 10:30am followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel in Citrus Heights with burial following with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .

