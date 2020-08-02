1/1
Salvador Rocha, a Sacramento-area musician, went to his heavenly home on July 22, 2020. He was 68. Salvador, a one-time member of the 1970s bands Los Uniques and Los Primeros, passed away in Paso Robles. Salvador was born in Laredo, Texas on January 7, 1952, but moved to Sacramento with his family shortly thereafter. He lived in Sacramento before moving to the Central Coast. He attended Saint Joseph School, Peter Lassen Junior High and Sacramento High School. He retired from the San Luis Coastal Unified School District. Salvador is survived by his wife Priscilla, and their children, Rachelle Rocha, Valerie Rocha Gonzales (Donald), Becky Burnside (Steve) and Salvador Rocha, Jr, (Jennifer) and daughter Angie Rocha Kain from a previous relationship as well as 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Adela Luevanos, Valentin Rocha III, Elisa Bupara, Virginia Rocha, Celia Navarrette, Ricardo Rocha, Amada Rodriguez and Teresa Rocha and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Valentin Rocha, Jr., and mother, Teresa Avalos Rocha and siblings Juan Antonio Rocha and Maria S. Rocha. Salvador loved the Lord, his family, ocean fishing and music. In addition to playing in bands, he sang spiritual music in churches in the Central Coast. He often played the guitar and sang for his family. On his final day on earth, Salvador spent the day fishing with his family on his son's boat. He had a lovely voice, a wonderful sense of humor and a contagious smile. We all loved him so much and we will see him again.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
