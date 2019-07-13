Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore J. "Sam" Gallina. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Salvatore "Sam" J. Gallina, died peacefully in his home in Sacramento, California on July 2, 2019. He was born May 28, 1932 to Sicilian immigrants who settled in the Greenbush Neighborhood of Madison, Wisconsin. As an only son, he was doted on by his parents and two older sisters. His character was shaped by that close-knit, culturally rich Arbereshi community where everyone was family, or close to it. In 1947 the family migrated to California, settling in Sacramento. After graduating from Sacramento High School in 1950, Sam proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. In November 1957 he married Katherine Downing. He went on to earn his BA in 1958 from Sacramento State College. Sam earned his CPA in 1967 and founded one of the most successful accounting firms in Sacramento, S.J. Gallina & Co. During his career, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of American River Bank and remained a board member for some years thereafter. He was an active member of the Dante Italian Men's Club. The most important thing to say about Sam Gallina is that he was a faithful patriarch, devoted to his family. Sam was predeceased by his parents, Vincenzo & Vincenza, wife Katherine & sisters, Connie Gwinn & Jo Palermo. He was beloved by his family and will be greatly missed by his children, Helen (Mark) & Vincent, grandchildren Joseph, Mariah, & Marshall, many loving nieces and nephews and, of course, his faithful Corgi, Dante. He also leaves behind family & friends in Madison, WI. Funeral services will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery Chapel at 10 a.m. July 19, 2019.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 13, 2019

