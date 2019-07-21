Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sam P. Vartanian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sam was born on June 10, 1933 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Anne Latino Vartanian, sisters & brothers, Mae McMahon, Virginia Smith, Gloria Dorsey, Nancy Walker, Peter and George. Sam was an exceptional multi-sport athlete and enjoyed watching sports. Sam graduated from Christian Brothers School and attended Sacramento Jr. College and UC Davis. Some highlights of his athletic career include: star football player for Christian Brothers School Gaels and named All-City (1951); catcher for Sacramento Jr. College baseball team who won the CA State Championship (1953) and in 2001 he was inducted into the LaSalle Club Baseball Hall of Fame. Sam leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear childhood and longtime friends and teammates. Sam loved his family and hanging out with his friends swapping stories and telling jokes. He will be remembered by his infectious smile, kind soul, big heart and generosity. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 25th at St Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd. There will be a viewing starting at 9:00 am; Rosary 10:30 and Funeral Mass at 11:00. Family and friends are invited to any or all services listed.

