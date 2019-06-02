It is with great sadness that the family of Sam W. Hamilton announces his passing on May 23, 2019; at the age of 83. Sam enjoyed working at Aerojet for 43 years and being a Union Steward, where he could help others and gained many friendships. Sam was an active Union Member for over 55 years. A devoted Christian and loved Church. He enjoyed playing softball and basketball. Sam always said his greatest accomplishments were marrying his "Soulmate" Pearlene of 62 years when she passed and his family. A loving Father to (Brent), Patty, (Samuel), (Kimberlie), Loren. Doting Grandfather to (Melissa), Rick, (Felicia), Greg, (Melissa), (Mareena), (Sam), (Taylor),Tyler. Great Grandfather to Daylon, David, Steven and Tinsley. Sam will always be remembered for the love and loyalty he had for his Wife, family and friends. His integrity and strong work ethics were the best. He loved life! Viewing will be held June 7, 2019 4-8pm Funeral will be held June 8, 2019 11:00am at Mount Vernon Cemetery 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks CA 95628. Reception to follow Carmichael Baptist Church 3210 California Ave, Carmichael CA 95608 ALL ARE WELCOME TO CELEBRATE SAM'S LIFE
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019