May 13, 2019 Sam passed away peacefully at home with family. He was born to Otis & Flora Thornsberry in Blairstown, MO. Thornsberry family moved to Alameda, CA in 1942, then to Linda, CA in 1946. After graduating from Marysville High School, Sam joined the Navy and passed the heavy equipment mechanical test. He was then sent off to mechanical school at Port Hueneme, CA. He was assigned to Construction Battalion 10 known as the C-Bees & stationed in Agana Guam. Upon leaving the Navy, Sam joined the Teamsters local 150 & moved his family to Sacramento in June 1958. He was a truck driver for several companies before retiring from Safeway. Sam liked to cook, garden, fish, and tell fish stories. During the holidays, he would cook pies and candied walnuts for all the family and friends. During family picnics, he was the official ice cream maker. Sam loved ice cream so much that his last meal was a bowl of vanilla and raspberry swirl ice cream. Sam always looked forward to meeting once a month in Yuba City with his buddies known as the Dinosaur Club to have breakfast and share stories. Sam was very proud of the house in Elk Grove that he & his sons built together. This is where he peacefully passed joining his mother, father, two sisters, two brothers and two sons Kenneth & Richard Thornsberry. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wanda; his son Ronald Thornsberry & wife Debra. Grandchildren: Leann Salinas, Josh Thornsberry, and Nicole Ward. Great grandchildren: Justice, Londyn Lee, Nathan, and Kash. Three adopted grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Sammy loved his family. We loved him and we will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Elk Grove Mortuary, 9189 East Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA. The family would like to invite friends and family for a gathering that will follow the service at the Pavilion in Elk Grove Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Association.

