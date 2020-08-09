1/
Sammy Tamburo
Sammy entered into rest on July 30 in Sacramento, California at the age of 95. Loving husband of the late Wilma Tamburo. Preceded in death by beloved brothers Marty, Tony, Joe, and Louis Tamburo. Loving father to Christopher Tamburo, Linda BeauLieu (Robert), Janice Stewart (Jim), and the late Eddie Jason. Also survived by his sister Marie Dupre (Mike), seven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and twenty-two great-great grandchildren. He worked and retired from the Campbell Soup Company after 32 years of employment. He was an active member of the Natomas Baptist Church. A visitation hour will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 with a graveside service following at noon at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, California 95628.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
9169691251
