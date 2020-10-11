Samuel Cimino

October 7, 1938 - September 30, 2020

Sacramento, California - Samuel Meredith Cimino passed unexpectedly, in Sacramento, CA. Eldest of two children born to Sam and Anne Cimino in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by Ernestine, his loving wife of 60 years, brother Ron, children, Christopher, Denise, and Anthony, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Graduated from James Marshall HS in 1956, earned MA and BA degrees at CSU Sacramento, PhD from University of Arizona. Spent 35 years at Mesa Verde HS assuming teaching, leadership, and coaching roles. Enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, and service in the Knights of Columbus. Sam cherished his wife and family above all and was never happier than when spending time with loved ones.

Funeral at Divine Savior Church, Orangevale, CA, October 13, 10:30 AM.





