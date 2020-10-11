1/1
Samuel Cimino
1938 - 2020
Samuel Cimino
October 7, 1938 - September 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - Samuel Meredith Cimino passed unexpectedly, in Sacramento, CA. Eldest of two children born to Sam and Anne Cimino in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by Ernestine, his loving wife of 60 years, brother Ron, children, Christopher, Denise, and Anthony, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Graduated from James Marshall HS in 1956, earned MA and BA degrees at CSU Sacramento, PhD from University of Arizona. Spent 35 years at Mesa Verde HS assuming teaching, leadership, and coaching roles. Enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, and service in the Knights of Columbus. Sam cherished his wife and family above all and was never happier than when spending time with loved ones.
Funeral at Divine Savior Church, Orangevale, CA, October 13, 10:30 AM.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral
10:30 AM
Divine Savior Church
Funeral services provided by
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
