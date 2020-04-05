Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Jeffrey Wells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Jeffrey Wells, born April 4, 1939, passed away peacefully March 29, 2020, six days shy of his 81st birthday. The first born to Myron and Doris Wells, Sam grew up in East Sacramento, along with his younger brother John, and little sister Mary. From a young age, Sam developed a lasting affinity for all things mechanical, from model airplanes to car engines, a consummate tinkerer. It was at Sacramento High School where he met his true love, Lynne Nelson. Marching to his own academic drum, Sam earned a degree in Mathematics from Oregon State University, and later Meteorology while training as an officer for the U.S. Air Force. Sam and Lynne married in 1963, leaving their own wedding reception to report for duty in Salt Lake City Utah, before taking a life changing post in England. Sam and Lynne made a life In England, forgoing Air Force base accommodations for a Tudor cottage in Marlow, an idyllic village on the River Thames. It was here where they lived, made lifelong friends, had their first child, and Sam acquired and restored a 1939 Riley automobile. Sam and Lynne, along with their firstborn and the Riley, returned home to Sacramento in 1967. While pondering his next move, Sam would start an accidental 33-year career with IBM, doing his part to usher in the digital revolution to a slowly adapting world. Sam made his mark by relentlessly pursuing creative solutions. He built a career and a reputation marked by top sales honors nationwide, known as the guy who could resolve complex issues and put large projects back on track. Sam developed and applied his own rules and generally took 'no' as a suggestion. In life, Sam was unflappable. Sam's limited free time was spent on his family, coaching little league, building, flying, and rebuilding remote control airplanes, and tinkering in the garage. He spent his childhood summers at the family cabin in a corner of Lake Tahoe purported to provide the best sunsets his family has known. He carried the Tahoe tradition forward, creating countless memories with his own family, never missing a summer. Sam took on sailing, windsurfing, and waking the neighbors with early morning model seaplane flights. Always rising early to take his kids and anyone else water skiing, Sam himself decided to learn to single ski at the age of 45, behind the aptly named, Hit it Again, Sam. He loved a challenge and lived to help his loved ones through their own. For this, along with his unconditional love and truly unique spirit, he will be missed. Sam was preceded in death by his brother John. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Lynne, children Paul, Katie Bourbeau (James), Amy Kaufmann (Jim Bob), Matt (PJ), nine beautiful grandchildren as well as two great grandchildren, sister Mary, sister-in-law Sandy, and numerous nephews and nieces. With the current state of the world, services for Sam will be held later this summer, at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for a donation to be made to The Parkinson Association of Northern California (

