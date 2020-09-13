In Fair Oaks, California August, 24 2020. Beloved husband of Carole Sue Lopez who passed away December 23, 2019. Proud father of Deborah Elaine Dolce of Fair Oaks. Cherished brother of Rudy Lopez from Woodland. Brother of siblings who have passed include: Pete, Al, Joe, Elinor, Hortensia, and Juanita. Dearest Grandfather of Sarah Catherine Stinnett, Christopher John Dolce and Jason Eseo Dolce and Great-Grandfather of Everett Stinnett, Cable Dolce and Barrett Stinnett. Native of Vacaville, California. Attended Winters Joint Union High School, graduating class of 1956. Aged 84 years. Enlisted into military service with the United States Air Force after graduating high school and completed four years of service. During his time in the Air Force he learned computer programming. In the early 1960's he was employed with the State of California Franchise Tax Board where he worked as a supervisor in the computer technology department for 35 years. Before retiring from the state, he re-enlisted into the Air Force as a reservist: Air Transportation Supervisor. He worked one weekend a month at Travis Air Force Base and served two weeks a year where he was stationed in all parts of the world. He was stationed three months in Germany during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Military decorations include: Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal W/3 Devices, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon W/2 Devices, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Air Force Training Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal. After retirement from the military and the state of California, Samuel and his wife Carole spent many years enjoying time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Samuel also spent his retirement years painting beautiful landscapes and wilderness scenes. He also painted winter portraits for Christmas Cards he gave to loved ones every year. Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Fair Oaks Cemetery, 7780 Olive Street, Fair Oaks, California. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
.