Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel William Wake. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sam was born in Cleveland Ohio. He grew up in Sacramento when his family moved to Sacramento in 1972. When Sam was a young boy. He was an accomplished soccer player. Sam was a musician, traveler and a lover of nature. He went on backpacking trips with his Dad, Mom, Uncle and Aunt. He was a Licensed Vocational Nurse and was recently working in Plumas County. Sam was also an excellent chef. Many people enjoyed his cooking.He was a lover of music most notably Jane's Addiction, David Bowie and The Beatles, especially John Lennon. Our hearts are broken with his passing. We love you Sam. Samuel was preceded in death by our father Samuel Edward Wake and our mother Dorothy Louise Wake. He is survived by his 7 year old daughter, Beatrix Ali Wake, his wife Renee Christ, his brother Richard Rees Wake,his daughter's mother Mary Watson, his daughter's grandfather Randy Watson, his daughter's grandmother Rolline Alynick, and all of his cousins that live throughout the country. Per the wishes of his family, Sam will be cremated in Portola, California and will be a private service. There will be a memorial service at a later date. For more information, please send an e-mail to

Sam was born in Cleveland Ohio. He grew up in Sacramento when his family moved to Sacramento in 1972. When Sam was a young boy. He was an accomplished soccer player. Sam was a musician, traveler and a lover of nature. He went on backpacking trips with his Dad, Mom, Uncle and Aunt. He was a Licensed Vocational Nurse and was recently working in Plumas County. Sam was also an excellent chef. Many people enjoyed his cooking.He was a lover of music most notably Jane's Addiction, David Bowie and The Beatles, especially John Lennon. Our hearts are broken with his passing. We love you Sam. Samuel was preceded in death by our father Samuel Edward Wake and our mother Dorothy Louise Wake. He is survived by his 7 year old daughter, Beatrix Ali Wake, his wife Renee Christ, his brother Richard Rees Wake,his daughter's mother Mary Watson, his daughter's grandfather Randy Watson, his daughter's grandmother Rolline Alynick, and all of his cousins that live throughout the country. Per the wishes of his family, Sam will be cremated in Portola, California and will be a private service. There will be a memorial service at a later date. For more information, please send an e-mail to [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close