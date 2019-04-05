Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sander Rubin. View Sign

Sander Rubin was born on January 12, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York and died on March 29, 2019 in Newcastle, California. His parents, Saul and Jeannette Rubin, and brother Alfred preceded him in death. Following graduation from MIT in 1950, Sander served with the US Army in Germany, and then studied economics at the London School of Economics. After returning to the US, Sander worked as an electrical engineer and earned an MS from Syracuse University. In 1979, Sander received his JD from Boalt Hall at UC Berkeley and joined the California Bar. In his spare time, Sander got his pilot's license and flew his own plane. He was chairman of American Mensa for two terms (1969-73). In his later years, Sander was enthusiastic about the Dvorak keyboard, cats, bamboo, and the economic theories of Glenn Burress. He is survived by his wife (Carol), children (Miranda and Ethan) and two grandchildren. Private interment will be at the cemetery in Davis, California.

Sander Rubin was born on January 12, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York and died on March 29, 2019 in Newcastle, California. His parents, Saul and Jeannette Rubin, and brother Alfred preceded him in death. Following graduation from MIT in 1950, Sander served with the US Army in Germany, and then studied economics at the London School of Economics. After returning to the US, Sander worked as an electrical engineer and earned an MS from Syracuse University. In 1979, Sander received his JD from Boalt Hall at UC Berkeley and joined the California Bar. In his spare time, Sander got his pilot's license and flew his own plane. He was chairman of American Mensa for two terms (1969-73). In his later years, Sander was enthusiastic about the Dvorak keyboard, cats, bamboo, and the economic theories of Glenn Burress. He is survived by his wife (Carol), children (Miranda and Ethan) and two grandchildren. Private interment will be at the cemetery in Davis, California. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2019

