Born March 30, 1945, in Sacramento. Passed away May 1, in Sacramento at the age of 74. Beloved wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother, aunt, cousin, and good friend. She had a long career with the State of California and retired from the California Department of Education. Friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, May 17, 2019, 10am East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento. Remembrances may be made in her name to the Sacramento Children's Home or Saint Jude Hospital.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019