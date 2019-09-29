Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Ann (Meagher) Dowling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we inform you of Sandra's peaceful passing, the morning of September 24th, 2019. Sandy was born in San Francisco and later moved to Fairfax where she attended Marin Catholic High School. She graduated from Dominican College of San Rafael. Sandy enjoyed a long career teaching elementary school in Petaluma and she earned a Master's degree from Sonoma State University. She spent her retirement years in Folsom. Along the way she found travel as one of her great passions. The company of others always brought a smile to her face. Sandy loved and was loved by her family and friends. It is our hope that she has found a place with our Lord. Rest in Peace. Sandra was pre-deceased by her mother, Thomassine; father, Clifford; her brother, Peter; and husband Michael. She is survived by her sister, Thomassine (Meagher) Neubauer; her sons Patrick and Stephen, and daughter Lisa (Dowling) Nelson; and 6 grandchildren. Memorial service to be held 11am, Saturday, September 28th, at St. Joseph Morello, Granite Bay, 7200 Auburn-Folsom Road. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the "Huntington's Disease Society of America" (

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019

