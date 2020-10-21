1/1
Sandra Benenato-Gonzales
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Benenato-Gonzales
May 5, 1964 - October 9, 2020
Sacramento, California - Beloved daughter to 'Bobby' & Jeanette. 3rd eldest of 7 siblings, 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Sandra is preceded in death by her cherished brother Robert Jr. & dearest dad, Robert 'Bobby' Sr. Survived by her loving husband Andrew; 4 children, Yolanda, Phillip, Kenny Jr., & Angelina; 8 grandchildren, Kenny III, Macario, Norma, David, Analeah, Nicholas, Catlin, and Ethan. Sandra had a giving soul & she loved to make people laugh. She enjoyed writing & glass-etching by hand; she loved oldies and her dog Boogie. She was a devoted member of her church, Victory Outreach and was fiercely loyal to her husband, Andrew. Her humor, big hugs, and fighting spirit left an indelible print on everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed. Services will be held Oct 26, 2020, 9:00am at St. Mary's Cemetery followed with an outdoor reception at Township 9 park at 2:00pm, Richards Blvd & N. 7th Street. Chapel capacity is 45 persons; outdoor unlimited.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Service
09:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
I want to send my deepest condolences to my Aunt Jeanette & all of her brother & sisters but most of all to her 4 kids, Yolanda, Phillip, Kenny & Angelina..May God give u all the strength & understanding u need to get through these tough times!! I pray that u all receive peace in ur hearts!! I loved my cousin Sandra she was a wonderful person inside & out!! She will be missed but never forgotten!! Rest In Peace Our Guardian Angel!!
Theresa Gonzales
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved