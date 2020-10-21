Sandra Benenato-Gonzales

May 5, 1964 - October 9, 2020

Sacramento, California - Beloved daughter to 'Bobby' & Jeanette. 3rd eldest of 7 siblings, 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Sandra is preceded in death by her cherished brother Robert Jr. & dearest dad, Robert 'Bobby' Sr. Survived by her loving husband Andrew; 4 children, Yolanda, Phillip, Kenny Jr., & Angelina; 8 grandchildren, Kenny III, Macario, Norma, David, Analeah, Nicholas, Catlin, and Ethan. Sandra had a giving soul & she loved to make people laugh. She enjoyed writing & glass-etching by hand; she loved oldies and her dog Boogie. She was a devoted member of her church, Victory Outreach and was fiercely loyal to her husband, Andrew. Her humor, big hugs, and fighting spirit left an indelible print on everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed. Services will be held Oct 26, 2020, 9:00am at St. Mary's Cemetery followed with an outdoor reception at Township 9 park at 2:00pm, Richards Blvd & N. 7th Street. Chapel capacity is 45 persons; outdoor unlimited.





