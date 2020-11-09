1/1
Sandra Benenato-Gonzales
1964 - 2020
Sacramento, California - We selfishly want to hold onto you but it is now time to be laid to rest and embark on your journey to the Kingdom of God. Your spirit will always be with us; your smile and laughter, etched in our minds. Your memory will live on in our hearts.
Rite of Committal and interment of our beloved Sandra will take place on Thursday, November 12 at 2:00pm, located at the small entrance facing 21st Ave of St. Mary Cemetery. Love you, Mom.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 9, 2020.
