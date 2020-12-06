Sandra D. Towns

August 25, 1947 - November 28, 2020

Sacramento, California - After a long battle with Alzheimer's, she is finally at peace. She is survived by her only daughter, Candace Bulloch; two granddaughters, Amber Wyatt and Andraya Wyatt; two sisters, Susan Copas (Denver) of Sand Point, ID and Peggy D'Angelo (Alex) of Springfield, OR; sister-in-law, Lynn Towns of Sonora, CA; several nieces, nephews and cousins and the Martin-Hays family in Porterville. She was preceded in death by her father, John O. Towns; mother, Dessie L. Towns; brother, John Gregory Towns; and husband, William Hays. Private services held at East Lawn on December 4, 2020.





