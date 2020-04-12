Sandra Agrimonti, 76, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Sacramento. She was born June 17, 1943 in Berkeley, CA to Lavon and Roy Sabine and was welcomed by brothers Jack, Jerry, and Roger. Sandy attended El Cerrito High School and Contra Costa Jr. College. In 1974 she and her family moved to Sacramento and she was a Member of the River Park Mother's club. Sandy retired from the State of California after a long career. She was fond of sitting in her backyard reading the newspaper listening to the birds sing and watching the flowers she had planted grow. She found beauty in everything she saw and experienced life to the fullest. She loved to laugh, loved all music, and was a huge animal lover. She was a devoted bowler and bunco player. She was a world traveler including London and Amsterdam. Loving wife of Edward, preceded in death by her son Brian, Survived by her daughter Joan, loving grandchildren Sarah, Brandon, Grace, and Keely and many more family and friends.

