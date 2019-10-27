Sandra "Sandy" Kay Hayer, 72 of Rio Linda, Ca, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday morning October 16th, 2019. Sandy was born in Sacramento, Ca on February 3rd, 1947. Sandy graduated from Rio Linda High School in 1964. Sandy was married to Erwin for 49 years. Sandy is pre-deceased by husband Erwin, mother Kathryn Carlton and sister Kathy Willis. Sandy is survived by sons Jeff, Steve and Greg, father Gene Carlton and sister Carol Carlton, many grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Sandy enjoyed her family, camping and fishing. Memorial service will be held at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes at 1pm on Wednesday October 30th, 2019. Interment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019