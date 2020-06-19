Sandra J. Fernandez
Born October 16, 1939 in Grass Valley, CA and grew up in Nevada City, CA. Passed away May 14, 2020. Survived by son Robert (Silke), daughter Sarah (Charlie) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by husband Robert, her parents and brother Carl. She was a retired RN and proud of the times she worked at several hospitals and care facilities in the Sacramento and Rancho Cordova areas. She was a kind gentle soul who could easily make friends and people smile. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

