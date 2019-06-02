Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Portuguese Hall 690 Taylor Road Newcastle , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Skellenger, Sandra Kay (Besson) age 71, of Penryn, CA passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2019, in Roseville, CA, with her family by her side. A Celebration of life will be held on June 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Portuguese Hall, 690 Taylor Road, Newcastle, where lunch will be served. Sandra was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on June 3, 1947 to Raymond and Kathleen Besson and was a sister to two brothers, Ken and Jim. She married Gary R. Skellenger of Penryn, CA on July 21, 1963, nearly 56 years ago. In Penryn they raised three daughters - Kathaleen, Tammy, and Patricia, a son Jim, and their beloved dog Hudson. She was "Mema" to her eight grandchildren, Felicia, Lillian, Morgan, Ashley, Taylor, Mason, Kameron, and Kendall. Sandra also left behind a large extended family and many friends. Sandra was a member of the Penryn community for more than 50 years. She was a member of the Order Of The Eastern Star Of California, Penrhyn Chapter No. 159 and served as Worthy Matron four times. She retired as a mail carrier after 27 years for the Loomis Post Office. She was an accomplished seamstress where she made one-of-a-kind aprons that she sold in stores. One of her favorite things to do was to spend time in the mountains camping with her family and being a Camp Host with Gary at Big Meadows Campground in the El Dorado National Forest. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her name to the in Sacramento, CA.

