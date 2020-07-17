Born January 12, 1939, Sandy passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020. Sandy is preceded in death by her daughter Denise, parents Harold and Mabel Dellefield, brother Douglas Dellefield and nephew Randy Dellefield. Sandy leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Darwin, children Robert (Susan), Michael (Tama), Suzanne, and Anne (Mark), as well as cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A devoted military wife, Sandy supported Darwin and managed the family on her own during her husband's deployments. Later she was also a successful real estate professional In California, and accountant for a hotel chain in Alabama. She was a dog-lover, a master crossword-puzzle-solver, and a lifelong learner. Sandy prized nature and took the family on many trips to state and national parks, the ocean, and the mountains. She loved sailing and sleeping under the stars, and took off her shoes whenever she could. She was a longtime supporter of many charitable organizations, including the Audubon Society, World Wildlife Fund, Doctors Without Borders
, and Heifer International. A special thank you to the caring staff of VITAS Healthcare. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.