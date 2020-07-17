1/1
Sandra Kaye "Sandy" (Dellefield) Carstensen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born January 12, 1939, Sandy passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020. Sandy is preceded in death by her daughter Denise, parents Harold and Mabel Dellefield, brother Douglas Dellefield and nephew Randy Dellefield. Sandy leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Darwin, children Robert (Susan), Michael (Tama), Suzanne, and Anne (Mark), as well as cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A devoted military wife, Sandy supported Darwin and managed the family on her own during her husband's deployments. Later she was also a successful real estate professional In California, and accountant for a hotel chain in Alabama. She was a dog-lover, a master crossword-puzzle-solver, and a lifelong learner. Sandy prized nature and took the family on many trips to state and national parks, the ocean, and the mountains. She loved sailing and sleeping under the stars, and took off her shoes whenever she could. She was a longtime supporter of many charitable organizations, including the Audubon Society, World Wildlife Fund, Doctors Without Borders, and Heifer International. A special thank you to the caring staff of VITAS Healthcare. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved