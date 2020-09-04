On September 1, 2020 Sandra "Sandy" Klimecki of Rancho Cordova, CA passed away at the age of 83 years. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed peacefully surrounded by family holding her hand. She fought a courageous battle in the last few weeks of her life. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Lawrence (Annita) Guy (Bernadine) and Annie (Bob); grandchildren: Brencis, Parker, Madeline, and Bobby; as well as numerous relatives and friends. In addition, she will be dearly missed by her friends at the Rancho Cordova Elks Lodge B.P.O.E 2484 She is preceded in death by her husband Francis "Frank" Klimecki whom she was married for almost 50 years. Sandy was an icon in Rancho Cordova running Cordova Travel with her husband for over 20 years. Sandy enjoyed traveling, cruising especially and her grandchildren. Sandy was active with Mather Air Force Base, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary Club, particularly, Inner Wheel. She has been a loyal Elk and received "volunteer of the year" for her contributions to the Rancho Cordova Elks Lodge. She was a Diamond Member. Sandy was a loyal patriot and served her country as a radar operator and one of the first women to do so. She is proud of the contributions her and her family have made to Rancho Cordova and was honored to call Rancho Cordova home. Her hobbies included travel, her family, pinochle, and gambling (blackjack). It was not uncommon to find her at one of the local casinos having some fun. Due to COVID-19: service attendance is restricted to family only A Visitation / Prayer Service will be held at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church 4123 Robertson Ave. Sacramento, CA 95821 on Thursday September 3, 2020 at 1400 hours. Funeral and Burial will be on Friday September 4, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery 7101 Vernor Avenue Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Memorial Donations may be made in Sandra Klimecki's name to Rancho Cordova Elks Lodge B.P.O.E 2484 11440 Elks Cir, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742 or the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter 3839 Bradshaw Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827 The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Summerset Assisted Living and Freedom Home Health and Hospice for their care and compassion.



