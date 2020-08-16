Of Rancho Cordova, CA, native of Springfield, IL, passed on August 9, 2020 at her memory care in Yuba City, CA, aged 75 years. Sandra was active for many years with her college sorority Sigma Iota Xi, son's Boy Scout Troop 399, Catholic Daughters of America, and the Knights of Columbus alongside of her second husband. She was a strong single mother for many years after the passing of her first husband in 1987. She was a parishioner of St. John Vianney Catholic Church for over 40 years. She is survived by her son, Keith (Jessica) Erickson, and her three grandchildren, Ashley, Alyssa, and David. She was preceded in death by her first husband David Lee Erickson, second husband Charles Harry Clark, mother Helen Marie Fenton, father Oren Francis Champ, and sister Michelle Egan. Visitation will be at Price Funeral Chapel (6335 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights) on Fri., August 21, 2020 at 4pm with a Rosary that is being live streamed at 6pm. Funeral services will also be at Price Funeral Chapel on August 22, 2020 at 12pm. Funeral services will be live streamed as well all at PriceFuneralChapel.com
. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions 10 people or less are allowed into the building at once, we encourage you to watch the live stream of the Rosary and Funeral service.