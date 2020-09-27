1/1
Sandra Lee Alburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved Sandra Lee Alburn, age 73, passed away on September 19th at Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She was the wife of James Alburn and they shared 41 years of marriage together. Born December 23, 1946 in Fresno, CA, she was the daughter of Georgia and Tom Smithson. She attended Fresno State, graduating in 1968 with her BS in Nursing and worked as an RN for 43 years. She was a wonderful spouse, mother, friend and community member. She volunteered for little league and swim team, was a den mother in scouts, enjoyed being part of an annual camping group, bunco group and gourmet dinner club. She had a strong faith and loved her family and friends unconditionally. She is survived by her husband, Jim, sister Sharon, brother Tom, sons Greg and Chris and grandchildren Matthew, Harrison, Braden, Joel, Rylan and Grace, and leaves behind many wonderful friends. Graveside service Thursday, October 1st at 10am. Contact family for details: 916-502-5439

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved