Our beloved Sandra Lee Alburn, age 73, passed away on September 19th at Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She was the wife of James Alburn and they shared 41 years of marriage together. Born December 23, 1946 in Fresno, CA, she was the daughter of Georgia and Tom Smithson. She attended Fresno State, graduating in 1968 with her BS in Nursing and worked as an RN for 43 years. She was a wonderful spouse, mother, friend and community member. She volunteered for little league and swim team, was a den mother in scouts, enjoyed being part of an annual camping group, bunco group and gourmet dinner club. She had a strong faith and loved her family and friends unconditionally. She is survived by her husband, Jim, sister Sharon, brother Tom, sons Greg and Chris and grandchildren Matthew, Harrison, Braden, Joel, Rylan and Grace, and leaves behind many wonderful friends. Graveside service Thursday, October 1st at 10am. Contact family for details: 916-502-5439



