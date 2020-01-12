December 25, 2019 Staying true to her spirited personality, Sandie embarked on the ultimate adventure on Christmas morning. She was unconventional, eccentric, and a true free spirit. She enjoyed travel, Disney, Sci-Fi fantasy, and a good stiff cocktail. What she loved most of all was family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Shawna and her grandchildren Corey and Kelly. Her spirit was as vibrant as her burgundy hair, and Sandie's charm, warmth, and kindness will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to any animal . Sandie would want all to remember her fondly and raise a glass to a life well-lived. Cheers to you, mom!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020