Sandra Lee Vinson, daughter of James Florian and Mae Barbosa, born February 25, 1943 in Alameda, Ca, passed away January 23, 2020 in West Sacramento. She is survived by her husband Don Vinson, daughter Shannon Shackelford, grandson Cory Shackelford, sister Paulette Quam, and numerous other family members and dear friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 31 at River Cities Funeral Chapel in West Sacramento. She earned her Associates Degree from Sacramento City College while working as a civil servant with the State of California. She worked for the State of California for 32 years and retired as Deputy Director with the Community Services and Development Department where she made many lifelong friends who loved her dearly. She enjoyed cooking, eating great meals, hosting parties, being by the ocean, taking cruises, playing canasta, gambling, helping those in need, and she was an avid reader. She had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor. She had the biggest heart of anyone. Family and friends were everything to her and there was nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 28, 2020