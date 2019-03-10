Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra M. Rhoten. View Sign

Sandra M. Rhoten peacefully passed away at age 78 on March 1, 2019, with her son Bill at her side. She grew up in Alameda, graduated from Alameda High School, got married, and moved to Sacramento to start her family. Being a mother was Sandy's true calling; she said that the happiest thing in her life was her children. Later on, Sandy became an eligibility worker for Sacramento County, where she worked for 10 years before retiring. Sandy was a creative person all her life; expertly sewing costumes, clothing, and home d‚cor. She baked and decorated beautiful wedding cakes and birthday cakes for family and friends. Sandy was a founding member of her beloved bunco group more than 30 years ago. As a lifelong pet lover she adored her "grand-dog" Hunter. Sandy will be forever missed by her daughter, Julie; her son, Bill; and her daughter-in-law, Heather. She is also survived by her sister, Patt (Marshall) Jacoby, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sandy always found the good in others and will be remembered fondly by many dear family and friends whom she loved. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, California, 95819. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center. www.stanfordsettlement.org Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019

Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home

