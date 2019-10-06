Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Naylor Goodwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Naylor Goodwin, MSW, Ph.D. passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 from complications related to Lewy body dementia. Sandra's personal life was marked with great love of family and adventure. Sandra was loved by her husband of 51 years, Harrison, and her two children, Kristen Alexander (Joe Alexander) and Justin Goodwin (Jane Ireland), and four grandchildren. Sandra was the oldest of six siblings, whom she counted among her best friends, and served as the matriarch for her large, loving, extended family. Sandra's professional career culminated as one of the leading state and national experts in mental health public policy. Sandra was the Placer County Mental Health Director in the 1980's, and in the 1990's became the Chief Consultant for Mental Health for the California State Assembly. For the next decade, she advised the California Legislature and aided in the crafting of mental health policy for the State of California. Perhaps her most signature policy change was the statewide policy of "re-alignment," overhauling mental health care from large state institutions to establish local, county-based services. She created and became the CEO and Executive Director of the non-profit the California Institute for Mental Health, now the California Institute for Behavioral Health Solutions delivering training, education, and programs to the state, county, and local communities of California. The legacy of Sandra's founding efforts and solid organizational skills will long be a benefit to those who follow in the professional pathways that she pioneered. Sandra will be very much missed by her family, colleagues, and friends. She gifted us the spirit and example of love, welcome, and determination that will last our own lifetimes. We will remember her at a Celebration of Life on her birthday, October 11, 2019 from 11 am 2 pm at the Catta Verdera Country Club in Rocklin

Sandra Naylor Goodwin, MSW, Ph.D. passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 from complications related to Lewy body dementia. Sandra's personal life was marked with great love of family and adventure. Sandra was loved by her husband of 51 years, Harrison, and her two children, Kristen Alexander (Joe Alexander) and Justin Goodwin (Jane Ireland), and four grandchildren. Sandra was the oldest of six siblings, whom she counted among her best friends, and served as the matriarch for her large, loving, extended family. Sandra's professional career culminated as one of the leading state and national experts in mental health public policy. Sandra was the Placer County Mental Health Director in the 1980's, and in the 1990's became the Chief Consultant for Mental Health for the California State Assembly. For the next decade, she advised the California Legislature and aided in the crafting of mental health policy for the State of California. Perhaps her most signature policy change was the statewide policy of "re-alignment," overhauling mental health care from large state institutions to establish local, county-based services. She created and became the CEO and Executive Director of the non-profit the California Institute for Mental Health, now the California Institute for Behavioral Health Solutions delivering training, education, and programs to the state, county, and local communities of California. The legacy of Sandra's founding efforts and solid organizational skills will long be a benefit to those who follow in the professional pathways that she pioneered. Sandra will be very much missed by her family, colleagues, and friends. She gifted us the spirit and example of love, welcome, and determination that will last our own lifetimes. We will remember her at a Celebration of Life on her birthday, October 11, 2019 from 11 am 2 pm at the Catta Verdera Country Club in Rocklin Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close