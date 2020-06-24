Sandra Perkins Simon, age 76, passed away surrounded by her family on May 28, 2020 in Lincoln. Born in Redlands, CA, to Don and Jean Perkins, Sandy attended elementary school in Downey and high school in El Centro. She earned her AA degree from American River College where she was active in cultural enrichment programs and editor of the year book. Sandy worked as chairside assistant to Jim Elliott DDS. In 1965 she married Andrew Simon and they had two children. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sandy had a successful career in new home sales and enjoyed gardening, creative projects, and spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband Andy, son Gary (Rene), daughter Suzy Hammond (Bill), grandsons Dylan and Casey Hammond, and sister Susan Youngren. A celebration of life will take place at St. James Episcopal Church in Lincoln at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store