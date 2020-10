Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Sue Willis

June 5, 1952 - August 29, 2020

Antelope, California - Dementia took my baby from us. Preceded in death by her children (pets) Isaac, Misstress, Samantha, PooPa, Five Dog, And "Lil" Dogface. Per Sandras wishes there will be no service but a donation to the SPCA would make her smile. Sandra and I were married for almost 44 years, I miss you. Robert





