Sandra was born to Norman and Flora Dalton in Sacramento, California. Sandra was preceded in death by her first husband Leland Lutz of over 30 years, her second husband Ivan Lutz of 10 years, and her two younger sisters Shannon Reading and Sharon Kirby. Sandra and her sisters graduated from Sacramento High School. Sandra was employed by the State of California as a secretary for several years. It was here that she met, fell in love, and married her boss Leland Lutz. From this union three children were born: Karen Lutz Adams, Kevin Lutz, and Terry Lutz. Sandra loved traveling with a trip to Spain and cruises to Alaska, Mexico, Caribbean, and Panama Canal. Sandra is survived by her daughter Karen Lutz Adams (son-in-law Jerome Adams), her son Kevin Lutz (daughter-in-law Coty Arias Lutz), and her son Terry Lutz (daughter-in-law Claudia Dair Lutz). She is also survived by her grandchildren Ryan Lutz, Cory Lutz, Erika Lutz, Jaymie Lutz, and Cameron Lutz. Due to the Pandemic, there will be a private service for immediate family only at the Lincoln Cemetery on October 10, 2020.



