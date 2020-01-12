Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Anastasia Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Anastasia Brooks, aged 37, died peacefully surrounded by her family on December 31, 2019. Sara was born in San Francisco CA on September 10, 1982 to Steven and Sheryl Brooks (Roseville CA) with the rare genetic disorder Severe Combined Immune Deficiency. The treatments performed to save her life at UCSF Children's hospital were revolutionary and ground breaking at the time. She survived radiation, and a bone marrow transplant at 3 weeks and another at 3 months old and was able to go home to live with her family at 5 months old. Sara became known by her family and the medical community as the "Miracle Child" for her miraculous recovery from a disease that at the time had little hope for survival. The recovery did not come without its challenges, and Sara faced many sicknesses and hospital stays throughout her years. She battled thyroid cancer in 2007 and had a precancerous spot on her kidney removed two years later. In 2010 she was diagnosed with myelodysplasia which required a 3rd bone marrow transplant. Through every sickness and illness she faced, Sara took them all on with the strength and courage of someone much larger than her petite frame. Her will to live and passion for life astounded everyone who knew her. Her latest illness was too great to overcome and Sara made the decision to stop the fight and join her heavenly family on her own terms. Sara is survived by her parents, her sisters Shannon, and Misti (Jeremy), her niece Isla, and nephews Orion and Eric, as well as, many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her. She was preceeded in death by both sets of grandparents, her oldest sister Staci, brother-in-law Matt, her beloved Aunt Carla and Uncle Marvin, and her cousins Zackary and Amelia. Sara loved cooking shows, baking, and everything Disney. Before her latest illness, Sara was in college pursing a dream of being a child advocate for children. Sara was loved by everyone that met her. She had a large group of friends and community within her church that will miss her dearly. Sara's legacy will forever be that she changed the world for the better. A celebration of Sara's life will be held on January 17th at 2:00 pm, at Veritas Church, 699 Washington Blvd, Roseville. CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a in Sara's name is greatly appreciated.

