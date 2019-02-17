Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Ann Boyd. View Sign

Sara Ann Boyd, 74, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 17, 1944, in Sacramento to Ellen Irene Jaynes and Grover Cleveland Deal and was the youngest of eight children. On October 6, 1967, she married Robert (Bob) Boyd in Carson City, Nevada, and had three children: David, Ellen Irene, and John. She spent many years residing in San Jose before relocating to Elk Grove, California, to live near her children. She was employed in the medical field which afforded the opportunity to fulfill her passion for customer service. Sara strived to find the good in everyone and the light in everything. She enjoyed cooking Italian food, visiting with family, and eating at Toney Baloney's in Sacramento when the opportunity arose. Sara was a person of faith, and she loved reading the Bible and listening to Joyce Meyer. She is survived by her children; son-in-laws, David Hamilton and Ken Wick; sisters, Ruth Mickelson Williams, Carol Deal Rhodes, and Rebecca Deal Rossi; and many nieces and nephews. She was greeted by her sisters, Ethel and Betty, and brothers, Sidney and Don, as she entered heaven. A celebration of Sara's life will be held at a private gathering of loved ones, and her ashes will be dispersed in Monterey. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6

