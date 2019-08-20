Sara passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019 in Austin Texas. Sara was born and raised in Sacramento and recently moved to Texas to be closer to her daughter. Sara attended Rio Americano High School and was a song leader. After high school, Sara graduated from CSUS with a degree in accounting and was a member of the Beta Alpha Psi honor society. After college, Sara worked as a CPA. Later, Sara earned a master's degree in English and taught high school English at Davis Senior High. Sara was an avid runner and completed numerous marathons, including New York, Chicago, Portland, San Diego, and CIM. Sara is survived by her two children (Heather & Jason Heintz), her mother (Karen Springfield), her brother (Mike Springfield & wife Kathy), and her niece (Kristine Springfield).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 20, 2019