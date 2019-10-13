Sara Clark Siggers, known professionally as Medical Malpractice Attorney Sara Clark of Sacramento, died on Saturday, September 21st, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. She was 64 years of age. She leaves behind her husband, Jeffrey Siggers, and her brother, Stephen Clark and his wife Denise. Sara had no children of her own but thoroughly enjoyed visiting with Jeff's two sons, their wives, and four grandchildren. Sara was part of the medical malpractice defense community in Sacramento for 25 years, working with the venerable firms of Weintraub, Genshlea, Hardy, Erich, & Brown, and then Hardy, Erich, Brown & Wilson. After she and Jeff married, she carried on her profession in Los Angeles and Pasadena for 12 years. Sara was in great demand for her skills in working up cases for trial. Many trial attorneys said they wished they had "a Sara of their own" to work with them. Jeff writes: Our friends all know just how well Sara and I fit together, and those who have known me longest know how Sara made me a stronger, more caring and happy man. I miss her warmth, her laughter, her loving eyes and her dazzling smile. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony in the near future.

