Our beautiful and incredibly giving mother and grandmother, Sara Larscheid, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. She was 86. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Larscheid, her parents Alberto and Josefa Chavez, sister Amelia, brother Louie Chavez, and brother Ralph and sister-in-law Gloria Chavez. Lovingly remembered by her partner and companion Lowell Christensen and his family, her son Jack and daughter-in-law Janine Larscheid, son Kevin and daughter-in-law Barbara Larscheid, daughter Renee Larscheid, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, sisters and brothers. Sara was born in Del Rey, California in 1933. She came from a loving family of six brothers and three sisters. She graduated from CSU, Chico in 1957. She had a long and gratifying career as a teacher at Thomas Edison Elementary and Sylvan Middle School in the SJUSD. She retired in 1996. We have been blessed beyond measure for having had such a wonderful mom, grandma and friend. She touched the lives of many people and left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her and loved her. She was such a warm, gracious, and loving person. We will cherish our wonderful memories of her.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 18, 2020