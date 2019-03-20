Born on January 6, 1962 at Mather AFB Sacramento, CA, passed away March 2, 2019 in Citrus Heights, CA. Sara worked at Roseville Phone Company and Surewest for 31 years. She is preceded in death by her Father John Schnuck and survived by her Mother Betty Schnuck and Brother Steven Schnuck. Friends are invited to Reichert's Funeral Chapel for a celebration of life March 23, 2019 1pm 3pm 7320 Auburn Blvd Citrus Heights, CA 95610 The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions in Sara's name be made to the ASPCA, or The National .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Lynn Schnuck.
Reichert's Funeral & Cremation Services
7320 Auburn Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 729-2229
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 20, 2019