Sara Rae Osoffsky (Lichten), age 93, passed away peacefully January 23, 2020, in Sacramento CA. She was born August 18, 1926, in San Fernando CA, to Abraham and Anna Jalonack, the youngest of three daughters. Sara spent her early years in Napa and moved to Sacramento as a teenager, graduating from Sacramento High School in 1944. A New Year's Eve date that year led to a wedding six months later In June 1945 to Irwin Lichten. They spent 33 years together raising two daughters, working together in Irwin's law practice, enjoying the arts and traveling until his death in 1978. Sara found a second love with her marriage to Jake Osoffsky in 1992 til Jake passed in 1999. Sara is preceded in death by her two sisters, Roseanna Wright and Caroline Hornsby and her son-in-law David Michaud. She is survived by her two daughters, Debby (Ed) Kelly, Judy Michaud, her two grandsons, Sheadon (Sarah) Wood and Aaron Michaud, and her great granddaughter Sophia Rae Wood. Sara's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends and looked forward every year to the family 3-day Thanksgiving celebration. Always interested in history and seeking new adventures, Sara travelled to many places including Japan, Turkey, Israel, China, and Bali. She enjoyed her daily walks along the river, painting, reading and playing bridge. She spent time as a docent at the California Stare Capitol and volunteered at Sister Nora's. Sara found a friend in all she met and found good in everyone. Sara was buried at Home of Peace in Sacramento on January 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on February 16, 2020. For more information email

