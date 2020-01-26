Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Svensson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Magdalena Svensson, Christ follower, widow, grandmother and great grandmother, moved to her home in glory on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born near Sundsvall, Sweden in 1925, She married Folke in Sweden in 1954, and they later settled in Los Angeles. Whether or not employed in teaching, she was a life-long educator, earning degrees from the Teachers Training College (lärarhögskola) in Umeå, Sweden and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Though she had taught all ages in Sweden, her certification did not transfer, and she thus taught preschool in the United States, for many years at the Children's Center at Sacramento Community College, and later subbing in city preschools until she was 80. She was a great advocate of old-fashioned outdoor play and was not afraid of messy activities for art and cooking. She delighted in playing her auto-harp to bring music and singing to the classroom. "Tiny but mighty," our diminutive mother was not afraid to do what was needed to make things right or to speak her mind. Coming from Sweden without a driver's license but unhappy with the local public school, she learned to drive the family Volkswagen camper in order to take her daughters to University Elementary School, the preschool and elementary school at UCLA. Moving to Sacramento in 1967 and finding that dresses were mandatory attire for girls in school, she got busy getting the rule abolished. In later years, she would scan the food ads for sales and call ahead for huge orders of chicken or cantaloupes, for example, which would be loaded into her car to be taken to the Sacramento Union Gospel Mission. Indeed, for Sara, food was love and the answer to most of humanity's problems. People needed a good breakfast, and she was there to offer it, or coffee and treats (Swedish "fika"), or a hot meal. Health and nutrition were important, and she and her husband Folke maintained a large garden, flowerbeds, and fruit and nut trees of all kinds. Before composting and whole grains were cool, Sara and Folke were improving the soil in their beloved garden and grinding wheat for homemade bread. Through it all, she was guided and sustained by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At the First Baptist Church of Sacramento, Sara sang in the choir for most of the almost 60 years that she was a member, and she was active in the local Gideon Bible organization. Sara's faith shown most clearly in the way she loved and served her family and community, starting with a move to the United States for the sake of her husband's work, though she never became an American citizen, and later going back to work in order to help him realize a dream of owning his own business. She was Folke's sole caregiver through many years of dementia until his passing in 2005. Sara is survived by her daughters, Liz Leighton, Kristina (Steve) Johnson, and Maria (Mike) Francis; grandchildren James (Sharlene) Leighton; Sophia and Sabrina Johnson; and Madeline, Luke, and Lydia Francis; and great grandchildren Zoe and Adam Leighton. She was preceded in death by her husband Folke and son-in-law James Leighton.

