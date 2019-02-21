Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Barbato. View Sign

Sarah Barbato, born October 6, 1959 in Brazil. She chose the day of love as her last day on the planet earth, February 14th, 2019, quite an appropriate exit date, for she loved and was loved like no other. Sarah could not walk, but that did not matter, she danced with ease. Sarah could not speak, but those of us who knew and loved her had rich conversations. She found great joy in singing, often outdoing the likes of Adele. Sarah prayed in her own fashion and lived a life free of sin. She was pure and the epitome of goodness. Sarah required no forgiveness, for she did nothing wrong. She did, however, teach all of us who knew her what it meant to live, to appreciate, to laugh, to enjoy good food and to never judge. Sarah is in heaven now, for this we are certain. She is running barefoot, most likely in a blue dress, the sun in her eyes and maybe a beer in her hand. Sarah will be incredibly missed by her sister, Gina, brother-in-law, Chris and her beloved niece, Ruby and her nephew Colin. Immense gratitude to her dear friends who cared for her, Marian, Birdie, Asena, Ema and Cremilde. Her army of followers were many. A special thanks to Liz Torres and the entire clan at Achievement, Development and Care 5051 47th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824. Please direct any remembrances to this organization that provided Sarah with 20+ years of blessings, love and friendship. A special thank you to Sarah's chauffer, Rico, she loved him so. Sarah is now with her boyfriend, George, her parents, Tereza and Nino and an array of others who we are certain must be sitting around the big table enjoying exquisite food as they wait for the rest of us to arrive. Sarah's going away party will be held at the Center for Spiritual Awareness on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. located at 1275 Starboard Drive, West Sacramento. Please join us in celebrating a life of love and joy.

