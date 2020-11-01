Sarah Elizabeth True
April 11, 1927 - September 8, 2020
Davis, California - Sarah Elizabeth Goodwin True, known as Betsy to friends and family, was born April 11, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN to John K. Goodwin and Caroline McMath Goodwin. A proud Hoosier, she attended P.S. #60, Tudor Hall and graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis, 1945. She received her B.A. in Zoology from Wellesley College in 1949, and attended graduate school in Psychology at Indiana University, Bloomington from 1950 – 1954. It was there that she met William "Bill" Wadsworth True from Hope, ME and they were married on June 12, 1954.
After Bill completed his PhD in Physics from Indiana University, they lived in Princeton, NJ for a few years before moving to Davis, California in 1960 when Bill received a faculty position with the U.C. Davis Physics Department. They settled on Elmwood Drive and raised their four children. Betsy's activities included the P.T.A., 4-H, Davis school advisory committees, Embroiderer's Guild of America, Friends of the Davis Public Library and U.C. Davis Arboretum, quilting, and she especially enjoyed exploring genealogy. Betsy was one of the original members of the Davis Genealogy Club and spent many days volunteering at the Genealogy Library. She and her husband researched old family letters, gravesites, and genealogical databases to compile a detailed history of descendants of the many different branches of the family; their addendums and previous volumes of family history were printed and distributed to numerous relatives.
After her husband Bill passed away in October 2001, Betsy kept busy quilting, reading, and babysitting her young grandchildren as well as continuing her volunteer activities. She liked to walk every day whether it was to downtown Davis, to Fluffy Donuts to meet with friends, or, in later years, simply around the block to talk with treasured neighbors on Elmwood Drive. An early adopter of computer technology, she loved to surf the Internet and maintained a lively correspondence with friends and family all over the country. Not only was Betsy an encyclopedia of family history but she kept herself informed by being a voracious reader of books and newspapers, and kept abreast of local city council and school board meetings and political events. Betsy also admired nature and animals and was an avid bird watcher; she knew the names of all the native birds, flowers, and trees in the area. In her last few years, she especially looked forward to frequent visits from her many local family members and enjoyed going out for dinner where she never passed up dessert, having a special weakness for chocolate chip cookies.
Betsy was living a vital, independent, and active life when she became sick with a brief illness and passed away in her home in Davis on September 8, 2020. She left behind a wealth of quilts, genealogical research and a family who loved her, which includes her children: William "Bill" G. True (Sacramento), Kenneth W. True (Davis), Anne E. True (Huntsville, TX), Katherine "Katie" M. True (Davis), her siblings: John K. Goodwin, Jr. (Ligonier, PA), Mary G. Scott (Davis), and her grandchildren: Lauren, Nathan, Vincent, Allison, Marshall, Alexander, Elliot, Payson, and Rebecca.
A Zoom memorial will be held November 14th at 2 pm. https://zoom.us/j/94170883905
In lieu of flowers we ask that check donations be made in her honor to The Davis Genealogy Club and mailed to: DGC Treasurer Wendy Cohen, 2320 Goldberry Ln., Davis CA 95616; or an online donation to the UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden at https://give.ucdavis.edu/AARB/RDSDONR-RMEMO