1/1
Sarah Elizabeth Williams Hansel
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Elizabeth Williams Hansel
October 13, 1989 - October 16, 2020
Sacramento, California - Sarah passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2020, surrounded by the comfort and love of her husband, sister, and parents.
She loved art, nature, literature, animals, and all of her many friends and family members who had the opportunity to share their lives with her.
Sarah was born and raised in Sacramento and attended C.K. McClatchy High School, where she grew close with many of her dearest lifelong friends. She later graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor's degree in English and Women's Studies.
She went on to work as a graphic designer & art director at the Sacramento News & Review, and spent her free time gardening, illustrating, and volunteering with the Sacramento SPCA.
Sarah is survived by her husband and partner of 10 years, John Blake, her twin sister, Kristin Hansel, her parents, Kate Williams & Peter Hansel, her step-parents, Tom Gohring & Debbie Vorous, her step-siblings, Tristan Gohring, Ashley Gohring, Caroline Gohring, Alanna Vourous, & Jeanette Vorous, her two beloved dogs, Vontae & Jenny, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Sarah will forever be remembered for her loving, gentle, and compassionate spirit, and the warmth she shared with everyone she encountered.
A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at a private ceremony in early November.
To help honor Sarah's memory, please consider making a donation to the Sacramento SPCA or Effie Yeaw Nature Center.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Deepest condolences.
Let there be light.
Godspeed to my nephew John, my niece Charlotte, my sister-in-law Kathy and Sarah's entire family.
Emily Blake-Kessel
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved