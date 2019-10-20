Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Gross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Shepard Gross of Fair Oaks, California passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on October 8, 2019 after a long battle with brain cancer. Sarah was born on May 17, 1963 to Don H and Barbara J Shepard in Fond du Lac, WI. While attending college at Southwest Missouri State University, she met her future husband, Bert Gross. They were married October 22, 1988 at Mt. Zion Methodist Church in St. Louis Missouri and then moved to Sacramento, California. Sarah loved staying active, reading, gardening, interior design, traveling, and volunteering in the Fair Oaks community. Sarah is survived by her husband of 31 years, Bert, three daughters, Rachel, Anna, and Caroline, her mother, Barbara Shepard, siblings Christopher (Anne) Shepard and Alexandra (Masoud) Shepard Kermani, in-laws Robert (Sheryl), Glen (Heather), Roger (Mabel), Laura (Russ) along with many nieces and nephews. Sarah was the glue that held her family and friends together. She will be dearly missed. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 25th at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks, California. Friends and family will continue to celebrate Sarah's life at the church after the service.

