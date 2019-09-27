Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Jane Watson (Brown) Farrelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah also known as Stella, 93, dearly loved Mother, Nana, and Great Nana, passed away September 19, 2019 in Orangevale, California. She was born on January 15, 1926 in Seafield by Bathgate Scotland, to Thomas and Sarah Brown. Sarah enlisted in the British Army in 1943 and served until 1945. During her service she met and married James Farrelly a member of the U. S. military. Together they settled in California where Sarah had a career as a dental assistant for 37 years. Sarah was a proud member of the Daughters of Scotia, loved being a cat mom, and tea time and afternoon chats with her neighbor Muriel. Sarah is survived by two sons, David Thomas Farrelly (wife Pat) of Granite Bay, CA and James Francis Farrelly Jr. (wife Lyn) of Indianapolis, IN; brother David Brown Edinburgh, Scotland; brother Ronald Brown Edinburgh, Scotland; grandchildren Brittany Lanier of Fresno, CA, Shelby Farrelly of Granite Bay, CA, Robert James Farrelly of Atlanta, GA, and John Farrelly of West Lafayette, IN; and eight great grandchildren, Preston and Logan Kilbert, Addison and Avery Lanier, Bella and Kenzie Booker, and Rosalie and Madelyn Farrelly. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Brown, her mother Sarah Jane Watson Brown, sister Judy Urquhart, sister Agnes Donoghue, sister Isa Quilietti, sister Anna Balfour, brother William Brown, son Robert Edward Farrelly, granddaughter Shawna Farrelly Kilbert, and her husband James Francis Farrelly. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at St. Joseph Marello and reception to follow. This will be on September 30, 2019 at 11:00AM. St. Joseph Marello is located at 7200 Auburn Folsom Rd in Granite Bay. Online condolences can be made at

