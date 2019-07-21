Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Louise Lagomarsino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Sarah "Susie" passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis F. Lagomarsino (of F Lagomarsino & Sons Seed Company), Mary Marguerite Lagomarsino, and siblings: Louis B Jr., Phillip (Dolores), Claire Marie, Peter, James, William, and survived by Theresa of Sacramento and Margret Ann Guidici (Stanley) of King City. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sarah was blessed with many close friends, some dating back to early childhood in East Sacramento, Sacred Heart School, Bishop Armstrong HS '58, and CSU Sacramento. Before joining the US Air Force, she graduated from Nursing School and served on the SS Hope in Brazil. In the Air Force, she served as a nurse practitioner and achieved the rank of Major. She was on active duty in Vietnam, the Gulf War and Desert Storm. She was also stationed in Japan, the Philippines, and several stateside bases. Sarah enjoyed golfing, the Walking Sticks, and the Sacramento Poetry Society. In recent years, she published two books of poetry: 'Inheritance' and 'Geographic Tongue'. She was an avid reader, traveler, enjoyed lively discussions, and possessed great intellectual curiosity. All will forever cherish Susie's warmth, wit, honesty, and fun. The funeral will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel on Wed. July 24, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Loaves & Fishes or Front Street Animal Shelter.

Our beloved Sarah "Susie" passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis F. Lagomarsino (of F Lagomarsino & Sons Seed Company), Mary Marguerite Lagomarsino, and siblings: Louis B Jr., Phillip (Dolores), Claire Marie, Peter, James, William, and survived by Theresa of Sacramento and Margret Ann Guidici (Stanley) of King City. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sarah was blessed with many close friends, some dating back to early childhood in East Sacramento, Sacred Heart School, Bishop Armstrong HS '58, and CSU Sacramento. Before joining the US Air Force, she graduated from Nursing School and served on the SS Hope in Brazil. In the Air Force, she served as a nurse practitioner and achieved the rank of Major. She was on active duty in Vietnam, the Gulf War and Desert Storm. She was also stationed in Japan, the Philippines, and several stateside bases. Sarah enjoyed golfing, the Walking Sticks, and the Sacramento Poetry Society. In recent years, she published two books of poetry: 'Inheritance' and 'Geographic Tongue'. She was an avid reader, traveler, enjoyed lively discussions, and possessed great intellectual curiosity. All will forever cherish Susie's warmth, wit, honesty, and fun. The funeral will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel on Wed. July 24, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Loaves & Fishes or Front Street Animal Shelter. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close