Sau Hung Kwan passed away Sunday in Sacramento at the age of 86. Born in Toishan District, China, on November 5, 1932, to Tsui King and Mei Hing Yee, she moved to Hong Kong at age 19, where she met and eventually married Pak Chu Kwan. They had two children before emigrating to the United States in 1962, later having three more children in Sacramento. She is survived by her loving husband, Pak Chu Kwan, brother Bill Yee, (Sau Ling Yee), daughters Sue Critchfield, (Bill, deceased), Jenny Green, (Scott), Anne Kwan, Paula Villa (Nathan), son Keith Kwan, grandchildren Willam, Joseph, Adam, Emily, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Visitation begins 11:00 AM and Funeral Service at 12:30, East Lawn Mortuary, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 15, 2019