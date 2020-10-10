1/1
Scott A. Kearney
1973 - 2020
September 22, 1973 - October 5, 2020
Harrisville, Utah - Scott Alan Kearney passed away on October 5, 2020 in Harrisville, Utah. He was born September 22, 1973 in Carmichael, California to Brian Dennis Kearney and Deborah Ann Walden.
He graduated from Foothill High School in Sacramento, Class of 91, received an Associate Degree from Healds Business College in Sacramento CA. Scott was a lifelong Computer Engineer, building home computer systems as a teenager, supporting internet backbone routers, becoming a Firewall Expert, managed banking security, ending his career as the Network Security Manager for America First Credit Union.
His interests were Dungeons & Dragons since high school, Magic the Gathering, hiking and camping. The most important thing to him was his son.
Scott is survived by his parents Brian Kearney and Deborah (Lance) French, and son Dustin Kearney.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 10, 2020.
